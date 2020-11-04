The Corner

Louisiana Voters Overwhelmingly Back Pro-Life Amendment to State Constitution

In a bit of good news for the pro-life movement, Louisianans have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a constitutional amendment that would prevent courts from finding that the state constitution contains a right to abortion.

“Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?” the ballot question asked.

The amendment will serve as a protection against legal abortion in Louisiana if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade or subsequent cases finding a right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. Louisiana already has a “trigger law,” which provides that, if those cases were to be overturned, abortion would be illegal in the state, except in cases when a mother’s life is at risk. This amendment will preemptively block courts from finding a right to abortion in the constitution to override that policy.

Voters backed the amendment by an almost 25-point margin, with 62 percent supporting the measure and about 38 percent opposing it, a difference of about 500,000 votes. Almost 1.3 million voters in Louisiana voted “yes.” In fact, only two of the state’s 64 parishes voted against the amendment: Baton Rouge Parish and Orleans Parish, which contain the state’s two largest cities.

This amendment makes Louisiana the fourth state, including Tennessee, West Virginia, and Alabama, to pass a constitutional amendment preemptively declaring that its state constitution does not protect abortion.

