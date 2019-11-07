The Corner

Books

Lowry Is Everywhere Making the Case for Nationalism

By

Our esteemed editor and author of The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free has been celebrating its official launch this week by taking to the airwaves to discuss the book’s themes, and rebut the re-characterization of just what “nationalism” really is, and really means. Why not take advantage of the opportunity to listen, watch, reflect, and come away with sharper insight by checking out some of these appearance:

Here’s Rich on Morning Joe making the case for the American nationalist tradition that stretches from Hamilton through Lincoln and TR and a post-war consensus that continued up until The Gipper.

Rich takes on the lazy mischaracterizations of “nationalism” on Tucker Carlson.

He once again takes on the dirty-wording of “nationalism” on The Ingraham Angle (at 25:00).

The great John J. Miller has a meaty conversation with Rich on the new episode of The Bookmonger.

Comments

So do the folks at NPR’s “On Point,” which broadcast a lengthy interview with Rich and host Meghna Chakrabarti (that also included historian Liah Greenfeld).

And as the reviews start to emerge, do read Park MacDougals’s Washington Examiner analysis, which ends: “Lowry has made a cogent case for nationalism and for the importance of ‘preserving the American cultural nation.’ The worry is that the leaders of tomorrow might not only ignore Lowry and those like him — they might not let him make his case at all.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More