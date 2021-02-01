In today’s Morning Jolt, I explore the bewildering question of a report that 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been misplaced already. The shipments were tracked from the manufacturer to the states and then . . . no one is quite sure, possibly “boxed away in warehouses, sitting idle in freezers or floating elsewhere in the complex distribution pipeline that runs from the administration to individual states.” I laid out the states who had administered the fewest shots, and laid out some troubling examples of doses being rerouted to wealthy hospital donors, friends, and in one case, stolen.
The Corner
Lunatics, Idiots, and Bad Weather Are Destroying, Spoiling, and Wasting Vaccine Doses
The Latest
Robinhood CEO Explains Move to Restrict GameStop Trading
On Thursday, Robinhood restricted buying or trading in GameStop stock along with several other stocks.
Dems Threaten Vote to Oust Taylor Greene from Committee Assignments If GOP Leaders Refuse to Act
Greene, a freshman congresswoman, has taken on a controversial reputation over her belief in the QAnon movement.
Don’t Make the U.S. Capitol a Fort
Reasonable security concerns must not result in the fortification of a symbol of a free people’s self-representation.
Nine N.Y. Public Health Officials Quit amid Feud with Cuomo over Vaccine Rollout
Cuomo had dismissed already developed distribution plans and instead implemented his own plan.
West Virginia Gov. Calls for Large-Scale Stimulus: 'If We Throw Away Some Money Right Now, So What?'
’We have really got to move and get people taken care of, and get people back on balance,’ West Virginia governor Jim Justice said.
Georgia Republicans Launch 'Stop Stacey' to Counter Abrams' 2022 Organizing
The existence of the new organization, and its seeming focus on one person, shows how concerned Republicans are about Abrams’ efforts heading into 2022.