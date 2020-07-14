Macron, the Universities, and Identity Politics

The Corner

I generally like to mark Bastille Day with a link to this great press conference by General de Gaulle in which he discusses the idea of a supranational Europe (spoiler: He’s not a fan). But today, I thought some comments made by one of de Gaulle’s successors, President Macron, were worthy of note. Here he is (in conversation a month ago) discussing a planned demonstration over racial injustice. He laments the way that social questions have been redefined in ethnic terms (l’ethnicisation de la question sociale), something he fears that could break France in two. The culprit, in his view? The universities.

