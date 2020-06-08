The Corner

Politics & Policy

Madison, Wis., Officials Alter Reopening Restriction that Targeted Churches

By
Organist Elizabeth Noone plays to an empty Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Palm Sunday in Worcester, Mass., April 5, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

After religious leaders threatened to sue the City of Madison and Dane County, Wis., for First Amendment violations and discriminatory treatment, the local government has altered its reopening policies to apply the same standards to churches and businesses alike.

In its reopening plans, the city and county crafted regulations allowing most organizations and businesses to begin operating at 25 percent capacity, but it designated all worship services as “mass gatherings” and subjected them to an inflexible 50-person cap. As a result, even churches that could safely operate at 25 percent capacity with far more than 50 people were disallowed from doing so, and local officials threatened to send law enforcement to monitor and fine churches that violated the policy.

Now, in the wake of a letter from several attorneys threatening a lawsuit on behalf of the Catholic Diocese of Madison, the City of Madison and Dane County’s Public Health Department has revised the policy, removing the 50-person cap for worship services and applying the 25 percent capacity limit.

“Religious worship services will no longer be categorized as a ‘mass gathering,’” local officials said in a statement announcing the new policy. “All restrictions applicable to businesses will continue to apply to religious services.”

The local government announced the policy change last Friday, the day that the diocese had specified as the deadline by which it would file a lawsuit if the county had not amended its regulations to treat churches equally. In their letter, attorneys writing on behalf of the diocese called the policy unconstitutional and a “discriminatory restriction.”

Comments

The new policy will allow Catholic churches — along with other religious institutions — to begin celebrating public services for a greater number of parishioners, following protocols that the diocese has outlined in an eight-page document, specifying health precautions and social-distancing policies it will implement modeled off of Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Although it is reasonable for government officials to be concerned about the unique health risks related to conducting public worship services — including reception of communion and singing — it is particularly galling that religious leaders have had to threaten lawsuits in several localities in order to reverse regulations that imposed unnecessarily strict rules targeting churches. Especially considering that government officials around the country are declining to enforce social-distancing policies against those involved in mass protests, they should take care not to discriminate against religious communities with harsh limitations that do little to promote public health.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More