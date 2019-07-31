The Corner

Impromptus today begins with Russia — specifically the fate of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader. How much longer can he stay alive? Putin critics are awfully careless, especially with their health — with their very heartbeats. When he dies, or if he dies, what will the reaction of the world be? A yawn? A sigh? A harrumph?

I then move on to Hong Kong, Iran, and other issues. The temperature is high in America, isn’t it? This applies to the weather, but also to our politics. If the summer of 2019 is bad — what about 2020? I have a look-back at Ken Minogue and George Bush (the Elder). I have a little fun with language and names, two of my favorite subjects. And then comes the pièce de résistance.

Our Molly Powell takes beautiful photos of her surroundings in New Hampshire. About a recent one, I said, “Magazine-worthy.” Well, we’re a magazine, aren’t we? (A magazine with a website, which is also a magazine, in a sense.) I reproduce the photo in question, not just in my column but below.

Bee balm, daylilies, and other wonders of a late New England afternoon:

(Molly Powell)

 

