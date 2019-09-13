The Corner

Magdalen Berns — “a shero among woman” — died at 5:20 a.m. ET this morning.

Her close friend Marion Calder called me at 5:28 a.m. from Scotland to break the news.

Before she passed, Marion told me that they had read my National Review tribute aloud to Magdalen on her deathbed. This is an honor I can’t describe.

If you pray, please pray for Magdalen’s friends and family. If you pray for the dead, please pray for her soul. And if you do neither — please read my tribute, follow her work, and yell thanks at the great nothing for this Someone so bright.

Editor’s Note: This post originally misidentified Berns’s age. She was 36, not 35.

