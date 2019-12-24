Makin’ Tracks

Choristers of St Paul’s Cathedral, London, December 22, 2014 (Luke MacGregor / Reuters)

My new Music for a While is a Christmas show — ten tracks appropriate to the season. I have some Bach, some traditional carols, some gospel, some jazz. Performers include Hermann Prey, George Shearing, James Cleveland, and Leontyne Price.

So, this is a little Christmas gift for you. You know how some people say you should give what you like? That’s what I have done. I have assembled ten of my favorite Christmas tracks. If you like them, great. If you don’t, no harm done — you don’t even have to return them! But I have a feeling you’ll be pleased.

God bless you at Christmas and always. See you later.