The Corner

Music

Makin’ Tracks

By
Choristers of St Paul’s Cathedral, London, December 22, 2014 (Luke MacGregor / Reuters)

My new Music for a While is a Christmas show — ten tracks appropriate to the season. I have some Bach, some traditional carols, some gospel, some jazz. Performers include Hermann Prey, George Shearing, James Cleveland, and Leontyne Price.

Comments

So, this is a little Christmas gift for you. You know how some people say you should give what you like? That’s what I have done. I have assembled ten of my favorite Christmas tracks. If you like them, great. If you don’t, no harm done — you don’t even have to return them! But I have a feeling you’ll be pleased.

God bless you at Christmas and always. See you later.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS White House

Impeachment and Second Thoughts

By
On impeachment, am I part of the problem? I don’t think so . . . but it’s a fair question. After all, as I’m frequently reminded on Twitter, particularly by people who clearly did not read the book, I am the author of a little 2014 ditty entitled, Faithless Execution — Building the Political Case for ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Impeachment and Second Thoughts

By
On impeachment, am I part of the problem? I don’t think so . . . but it’s a fair question. After all, as I’m frequently reminded on Twitter, particularly by people who clearly did not read the book, I am the author of a little 2014 ditty entitled, Faithless Execution — Building the Political Case for ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not a News Network

By
When ThinkProgress announced that it was going out of business, a few observers wondered aloud, “Why didn’t anybody buy it?” But why would they have, when we have CNN? As a child, I was aware of CNN in part because its introductory bumper featured the sinister voice of Darth Vader, and in part because it ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not a News Network

By
When ThinkProgress announced that it was going out of business, a few observers wondered aloud, “Why didn’t anybody buy it?” But why would they have, when we have CNN? As a child, I was aware of CNN in part because its introductory bumper featured the sinister voice of Darth Vader, and in part because it ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More