Making It to Pennsylvania?

It was always possible to see how Trump could nip-and-tuck his way to victories in the red states that are battlegrounds and in the perpetual swing state Florida, and get to the cusp of 270, depending on Pennsylvania. (This assumes that Pennsylvania is the most winnable of the Blue Wall states.) It looks like now there is a good chance of that happening, although Arizona is concerning (Trump could still plausibly get to a 269-269 tie without Arizona). But Pennsylvania could now loom exactly as large as it seemed it might all along.