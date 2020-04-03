The Corner

U.S.

‘Making More of Our Own Stuff’

By

Rich, the United States is the world’s No. 3 exporter of pharmaceuticals, behind Germany and Switzerland. It seems to me that shortages in our emergency supplies of critical drugs are a planning problem, not a trade problem.

Comments

I am not sure what “We are going to need to make more of our own stuff” would look like as a policy. If we believed that we have a critical vulnerability in our supply of drug x, then we could, I suppose, order domestic firms to manufacture a certain quantity of x, assuming that that can be done legally (i.e., that there is no intellectual-property encumbrance). On the other hand, if we believed that we have a critical vulnerability in our supply of drug x, then the relevant parties could simply purchase a backup supply of x from whichever firm makes it.

Of course, that would require some foresight not typically shown by U.S. public institutions, but surely that is a smaller intellectual challenge than trying to preemptively predict which goods might see an interruption in trade years or decades in advance and then having Washington fiat domestic alternatives into existence. And I wonder who would be issuing those fiats. Peter Navarro?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More
Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More