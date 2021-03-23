Manchin: I’m Not Interested in Abolishing the Filibuster for Gun Control

A few hours ago, I suggested that it was possible that Joe Manchin would revive his 2013 background check bill; that, if he did, it would be a tough sell for Democrats and Republicans alike (for different reasons); and that, whatever happened, he would likely not want to nuke the filibuster over it. CNN’s Manu Raju suggests that, for the moment at least, that was correct:

Manchin told me "no" he won't support gutting 60-vote filibuster rule even if Manchin-Toomey bill is blocked again

"We got to work together here. Why don't you ask people when was the last time they took time to talk to some of the people on this side…https://t.co/38nfcoFFPR

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021