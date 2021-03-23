The Corner

Politics & Policy

Manchin: I’m Not Interested in Abolishing the Filibuster for Gun Control

By

A few hours ago, I suggested that it was possible that Joe Manchin would revive his 2013 background check bill; that, if he did, it would be a tough sell for Democrats and Republicans alike (for different reasons); and that, whatever happened, he would likely not want to nuke the filibuster over it. CNN’s Manu Raju suggests that, for the moment at least, that was correct:

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest