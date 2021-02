This morning, Politico Playbook asks:

WHAT IF NEERA TANDEN WERE A MAN? Would her nomination be on the rocks? Increasingly, Biden allies and women’s rights advocates are decrying what’s happening to some of the president’s female nominees.

It’s a great question. Seems to me, the only way that Republicans and Joe Manchin can prove they’re not misogynists is by also voting no on Xavier Becerra, who is worse than Neera Tanden by every measure.