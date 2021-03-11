A spokesman for West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin tells National Review that Manchin will vote to confirm Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a 50–50 Senate, Manchin’s support all but assures the confirmation of the controversial nominee who has been criticized for his lack of relevant experience and his radical record as California’s attorney general.

“[Becerra is] just out of the mainstream of his own party with regards to abortion and with regards to religious freedom,” Utah GOP senator Mitt Romney told CNN on Wednesday. CNN was first to report Manchin’s support of Becerra on Thursday.