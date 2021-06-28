Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) speaks with an aide in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

On ABC’s This Week, West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin said he’s willing to spend up to $2 trillion in a new reconciliation bill so long as the new spending is paid for.

“I want to make sure we pay for it. I do not want to add more debt on,” Manchin said on Sunday. “So if that’s $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion — whatever that comes out to be over a 10-year period — that’s what I would be voting for.”

“We’re $28.5 trillion [in debt]. We cannot continue to add on things that we can’t pay for. We’re writing checks our kids can’t ever cash,” Manchin said. He added that he supports spending more on “human infrastructure,” but “to what degree? We’ll see what we’re able to pay for.”

.@jonkarl presses Sen. Joe Manchin on some progressives' pushback against a bipartisan infrastructure deal: "Are you sure progressives are going to support your bipartisan deal?" Sen. Manchin: "I sure hope so, I hope they just look at the bill." https://t.co/aG3Ud6cQDs pic.twitter.com/buCoqvVcUk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 27, 2021