The Corner

Economy & Business

Manchin Willing to Vote for $2 Trillion Reconciliation Bill

By
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) speaks with an aide in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

On ABC’s This Week, West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin said he’s willing to spend up to $2 trillion in a new reconciliation bill so long as the new spending is paid for.

“I want to make sure we pay for it. I do not want to add more debt on,” Manchin said on Sunday. “So if that’s $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion — whatever that comes out to be over a 10-year period — that’s what I would be voting for.”

“We’re $28.5 trillion [in debt]. We cannot continue to add on things that we can’t pay for. We’re writing checks our kids can’t ever cash,” Manchin said. He added that he supports spending more on “human infrastructure,” but “to what degree? We’ll see what we’re able to pay for.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest