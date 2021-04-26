Map: Change in House Seats After 2020 Census

( gguy44/Getty Images)

On Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced changes in the number of House seats apportioned among states as a result of the 2020 population count, which found that on Census Day (April 1, 2020), there were 331,449,281 people in the United States. That was an increase of 7.4 percent over the 2010 Census.

Because the increase was not uniform among the 50 states, seven House seats will shift among 13 states. Here is a map illustrating those changes. Texas, gaining two seats, was the big winner, while California lost a seat for the first time ever.