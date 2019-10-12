Marathon Mann

We are in this fight to defend free speech for the long haul, no matter its length, no matter the costs. As Rich Lowry wondered / encouraged, our 2019 Fall Webathon is taking place in part to help defray the great expense of the assault on the First Amendment that is the consequence of Mann v. National Review. Please read Rich’s appeal, which raises a big question that no one ever seems to ask of the false claimant of the Nobel Peace Prize – who’s bankrolling him? From Rich’s article:

All I need to do is Google my own name or open my Twitter mentions to see excoriating criticisms of my work, my views, and my personality, among many other things associated with me and this publication. It never occurred to me to sue anyone over any of this because I have a keen awareness of the fact that we live in a free society (for now).

Michael Mann apparently lacks this awareness, or at least he hasn’t fully absorbed the implications.

So much the worse for him, but the system is supposed to have procedural and legal protections against the abuse of the courts to harass publications in violation of the First Amendment.

For seven long years, the courts have failed to bring to bear those protections in this case. Meanwhile, the very harm that is supposed to be avoided — the harassment of a publication for exercising its rights — has taken place. Our operations have hardly ground to a halt, but we’ve had to devote time to the litigation and, more importantly for a cash-strapped little magazine like ours, spend money defending ourselves.

Those funds would be much better spent hiring another writer or editor, or holding debates and events around the country, or on a thousand different things directly related to our cause. Instead, we have been compelled by this suit to divert resources from exercising our First Amendment rights to fighting a litigant determined to crimp them.

We have no idea if Mann has some anonymous backer funding his litigation, but he very well might. I can assure you, though, that we have none. All we have is you, which is why we are asking you to chip in whatever you can to help us out.