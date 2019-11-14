Thiessen’s Defense of Trump: Incompetent, Not Impeachable

Marc Thiessen:

What we saw on display Wednesday were two dedicated, experienced career foreign policy officials who had been desperately trying to figure out what the president wanted — and inferring his intentions based on snippets of information from others. But their efforts to divine Trump’s desires presume that the president knew what he wanted. It’s not clear he did. His handling of Ukraine seemed less the execution of an intelligible plan than a chaotic mishmash of constantly changing urges and demands. According to Sondland, “President Trump changes his mind on what he wants on a daily basis.”

Trump surrounded himself with a toxic brew of individuals whispering into his ear and appealing to his worst instincts. . . .