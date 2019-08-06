The Corner

Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
Marianne Williamson speaks during the first night of the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Mich., July 30, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.”

Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age author is not seeing the uptick in polling necessary to qualify for the next debate. Williamson doesn’t register in the new Quinnipiac poll and is at 1 percent in the Morning Consult’s post-debate poll. (Democratic candidates need to poll at 2 percent in four early-state or national polls and have 130,000 unique donors to qualify for the September debate.) 

Democratic primary voters are apparently more interested in electability or advancing progressivism than battling the “dark psychic force” that Williamson wishes to conquer with love. But Williamson shouldn’t feel too bad about not registering in the Quinnipiac poll: She is doing just as well as a bunch of Democratic senators and governors (Gillibrand, Bennet, Inslee, Bullock, and Hickenlooper). 

Comments

The latest surveys do find some movement in the Democratic primary. Quinnipiac shows that Kamala Harris’s debate stumble cost her six points, while Elizabeth has jumped five points: 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More