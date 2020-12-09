Marijuana and Capitalism

At Bloomberg Opinion, I write about the perils of combining the two.
San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin
Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a ... Read More
The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia
For two decades, Mark Alan Davis has urged Georgia’s leaders to clean the state’s voter rolls, and fix data errors that he feared could throw the state’s elections into doubt. A voting consultant and data expert whose father was the Republican nominee for governor back in the mid 1980s, Davis described ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Texas’s Frivolous Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Election in Four Other States
The first thing to notice about Texas’s desperation lawsuit, which seeks to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, is what does not appear on the front page: the name of the state’s solicitor general, Kyle Hawkins. The lawsuit is brought against four other states -- Pennsylvania, Georgia, ... Read More
Supreme Court Nixes Republicans’ Pennsylvania Lawsuit
In a peremptory decision that should come as no surprise -- Senator Ted Cruz’s trumpeting of the case notwithstanding -- the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the commonwealth’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of its 20 electoral votes. As Politico ... Read More
The Plot Against the President Bridges the Conservative Generation Gap
John Milius made the conservative action-movie favorite Red Dawn. Released in 1984, it’s famous for Harry Dean Stanton’s patriarch, imprisoned during a Soviet takeover of America, shouting to his sons, “Avenge me!” But Milius’s daughter Amanda Milius may have outshone her father with her documentary The ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett Wasn’t a Trump Rubber Stamp After All
The Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to undo the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. No one on the Court dissented -- and “no one” includes the newest associate justice, Amy Coney Barrett. This is somewhat confusing when we consider that one of the central accusations ... Read More
Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
‘No’ to General Austin
Joe Biden intends to nominate General Lloyd J. Austin III for secretary of defense. The nomination should be rejected. There isn’t much wrong with General Austin, save the fact that he is General Austin. U.S. law requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and serving as secretary of ... Read More
Our Brave New Biden World
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
