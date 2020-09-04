Marijuana and the Parties

The Corner

The House will vote this month, for the first time, on whether to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

The issue splits both parties. While it was mostly Democrats who backed legalization on the House Judiciary Committee, they were joined by two Republicans: Representatives Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Tom McClintock (Calif.).

The Democratic ticket itself is split, with Senator Kamala Harris in favor and Joe Biden against legalization. And while public opinion has shifted in favor of legalization, the Democratic platform has moved in the opposite direction.

NR PLUS Elections

How They Lost

By
We have two months until Election Day. And ever since the national conventions, the campaigns have been in high gear. But the polls aren’t moving. Absent a military intervention from beyond our borders, or further natural disasters, we likely know everything necessary about our two contentious political parties ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More
