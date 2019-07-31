Actor Mario Lopez Says Encouraging Transgenderism for Kids Can Have Dangerous Repercussions

Actor Mario Lopez is taking fire from the left over an interview he did with Candace Owens last month, in which he said that encouraging kids to see themselves as transgender could have dangerous repercussions as they grow older.

Discussing actress Charlize Theron’s decision to support her children in exploring transgender identity, Lopez said, “I would say if you come from a place of love you really can’t go wrong.”

“But at the same time,” he continued, “My God, if you’re three years old, you say you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl, whatever the case might be, I just think its dangerous as a parent to make that determination then, ‘Okay, you’re gonna be a boy or a girl’ . . . I just think of the repercussions later on.”

The comments came in response to an interview Theron did with the Daily Mail in April. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” Theron said.

Lopez is a rare Hollywood actor who has spoken out against an apparent new fad in parenting: to affirm whatever children believe about themselves or risk the guilt of being labeled the bad parent of an LGBTQ child later on.