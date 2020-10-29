Mark Joseph Stern’s Meltdown

The Corner

Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the judiciary for the increasingly shrill Slate, has spent the last several days melting down over a concurring opinion written by Justice Kavanaugh in a Wisconsin elections case. Ed Whelan has offered not one, not two, but three helpful explainers on the decision and its critics. The bottom line is that Kavanaugh believes that, as Whelan puts it, “the Constitution limits intrusions by both federal and state judges on state election statutes.” Stern concurs with Rick Hasen that this is “something to panic about,” and panic he has. For Stern, this mainstream view constitutes “a radical theory to greenlight—or mandate—voter suppression.” He maintains that Kavanaugh’s opinion was meant to send an ominous message to lower courts: “Uphold voter suppression at all costs, even if you have to ignore or contort the factual record to do it.”

But then on Wednesday, just two days after Kavanaugh began his jihad against the ballot box, he sided with Chief Justice Roberts and the living-constitutionalist bloc on a North Carolina elections case (we are regrettably not all originalists, despite Justice Kagan’s claims otherwise). There will be no retractions from Stern, though, no acknowledgment that he may have overreacted, and no hesitation before he throws his next tantrum.

White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor's Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Economy & Business

Daylight Savings Forever

By
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More
