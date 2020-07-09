‘Mark Zuckerberg Is Right’

The Supreme Court removed an obstacle for New York state prosecutors to access President Trump's tax returns, but in a separate case, ruled to require further proceedings on congressional efforts to access the returns.
In the former case, the Court voted 7–2 against Trump, rejecting Trump's claim of immunity ...
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time.
Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ...
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a statement Wednesday evening in which he said he is “disappointed in today's U.S. Supreme Court decision” in the case Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.
“I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the [2014 Supreme ...
The presiding judge in the case of former national-security adviser Michael Flynn refused to dismiss the case on Thursday, even after a federal appeals court ordered the judge to do so.
U.S. District Court judge Emmet Sullivan issued a petition for an “en banc” hearing of the case before the D.C. Circuit ...
The Supreme Court’s decisions Thursday on two separate cases involving subpoenas for the president’s personal financial information are legal defeats for the presidency. Politically, they are a win for Donald Trump.
Both opinions were authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and were ostensibly resounding ...
Actress Halle Berry has apologized for having the audacity to tell her hairstylist on Instagram Live that she was considering taking on the role of a transgender character. Berry, the Los Angeles Times reports, “revealed that she would probably lop off her hair to play the character in her next project and ...
Republican senators are piecing together an additional coronavirus aid package to counter House Democrats' phase-4 aid proposal.
The GOP bill in its current form will provide an additional $1.3 trillion in economic aid to U.S. taxpayers and businesses, CNN reported on Wednesday evening. House Democrats have ...
We’re living in Groundhog Day. For the second time this year, COVID-19 is sweeping the country and we don’t have any great options for dealing with it. We didn’t squander the past four months, exactly, but we demonstrably failed to get to a place where we can enjoy an open society without the virus taking ...
Officials in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Miami-Dade County, Fla., have acknowledged that anti-police protests and riots may have led to increased spread of the coronavirus, according to a Fox News report.
All three cities have experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases after weeks of protesting sparked by the ...
