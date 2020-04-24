Marking Biden’s Words

Warning that the incumbent president is going to (somehow!) delay or cancel the next election is a veritable American tradition. But it’s rare to hear such a prediction from a presidential candidate himself.

Joe Biden tonight predicts Presidrnt Trump will try to delay the November election. “Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” he says at a fundraiser, according to pooler @BoKnowsNews — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 24, 2020

As such, I will indulge Joe Biden, and “mark his words” here for posterity, that they might be returned to again and again for verification.