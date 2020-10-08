Marquette Poll: A Mask Mandate Is Popular in Wisconsin, Campaign Rallies Aren’t

Left: President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., February 20, 2020 Right: Former vice president Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020 (Kevin Lamarque, Mike Blake/Reuters)

Biden leads Trump 46 percent to 41 percent in the latest Marquette poll of likely Wisconsin voters. The results reveal that Trump’s populist instincts have led him to say and do some very unpopular things:

Among those polled following Trump diagnosis, 52% say both Trump and Biden should stop holding in-person campaign rallies, 37% say rallies are safe and should continue. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

Should masks be required in public places? 72% say yes, 26% say no. in August, it was 69% and 29%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

Biden has now dipped just a bit below the magic 50 percent mark — he leads Trump 49.5 percent to 44.0 percent — in the RealClearPolitics average of Wisconsin polls.