The Corner

Elections

Marquette Poll: Biden Loses Lead over Trump in Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden participates in a televised townhall on dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

In a blow to former vice president Joe Biden’s strongest argument in the Democratic primary — his electability — a new poll shows President Trump leading Biden for the first time this year in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin. 

A Marquette Law school poll, the gold-standard survey in Wisconsin, shows Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 44 percent. In October, Trump trailed Biden by 6 points (44 percent to 50 percent), and in August, Trump trailed Biden by 9 points (42 percent to 51 percent). 

Biden still does as well or better in a general election match-up against Trump in Wisconsin than his Democratic rivals. The November Marquette poll shows Bernie Sanders trailing Trump by 3 points, Warren trailing by 5 points, and Buttigieg trailing by 8 points.

November: 

Biden 44, Trump 47

Sanders 45,  Trump 48 

Warren 43, Trump 48

Buttigieg 39, Trump 47

 

October:

Biden 50, Trump 44 

Sanders 48, Trump 46, 

Warren 47, Trump 46, 

Buttigieg 43, Trump 45

 

August: 

Biden 51, Trump 42, 

Comments

Sanders 48, Trump 44, 

Warren 45, Trump 45

The latest poll was conducted November 13 to 17, during and after the first two days of televised impeachment hearings, and about two weeks after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. forces. The survey finds that 51 percent of registered Wisconsin voters oppose President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, while 44 percent support impeachment and removal. 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More