Marquette Poll: Biden Loses Lead over Trump in Wisconsin

Joe Biden participates in a televised townhall on dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

In a blow to former vice president Joe Biden’s strongest argument in the Democratic primary — his electability — a new poll shows President Trump leading Biden for the first time this year in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin.

A Marquette Law school poll, the gold-standard survey in Wisconsin, shows Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 44 percent. In October, Trump trailed Biden by 6 points (44 percent to 50 percent), and in August, Trump trailed Biden by 9 points (42 percent to 51 percent).

Biden still does as well or better in a general election match-up against Trump in Wisconsin than his Democratic rivals. The November Marquette poll shows Bernie Sanders trailing Trump by 3 points, Warren trailing by 5 points, and Buttigieg trailing by 8 points.

November: Biden 44, Trump 47 Sanders 45, Trump 48 Warren 43, Trump 48 Buttigieg 39, Trump 47 October: Biden 50, Trump 44 Sanders 48, Trump 46, Warren 47, Trump 46, Buttigieg 43, Trump 45 August: Biden 51, Trump 42, Sanders 48, Trump 44, Warren 45, Trump 45

The latest poll was conducted November 13 to 17, during and after the first two days of televised impeachment hearings, and about two weeks after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. forces. The survey finds that 51 percent of registered Wisconsin voters oppose President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, while 44 percent support impeachment and removal.