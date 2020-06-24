Marquette Poll: Biden’s Lead Grows in Wisconsin as Independents Turn against Trump

A new poll shows Joe Biden widening his lead over Donald Trump in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin.

Biden now leads Trump 49 percent to 41 percent, according to the new Marquette University Law school poll. Two earlier polls conducted by Marquette in May and March of this year each showed Biden leading Trump by just three points. Since May, independent voters’ views of Trump’s job performance have turned sharply against the president:

In May, Trump’s job rating among independents was 50%, disapproval was 36%. In mid-June, it was 36% approval, 57% disapproval. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 24, 2020

The RealClearPolitics average of polls now shows Biden leading Trump by 7 percentage points in Wisconsin.