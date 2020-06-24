The Corner

Elections

Marquette Poll: Biden’s Lead Grows in Wisconsin as Independents Turn against Trump

By

A new poll shows Joe Biden widening his lead over Donald Trump in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin.

Biden now leads Trump 49 percent to 41 percent, according to the new Marquette University Law school poll. Two earlier polls conducted by Marquette in May and March of this year each showed Biden leading Trump by just three points. Since May, independent voters’ views of Trump’s job performance have turned sharply against the president:

Comments

The RealClearPolitics average of polls now shows Biden leading Trump by 7 percentage points in Wisconsin.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More