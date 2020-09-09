Marquette Poll of Wisconsin: Biden 48, Trump 44

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

A new Marquette University Law School poll of the key battleground state of Wisconsin shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump 48 percent to 44 percent, with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen taking 4 percent.

The new poll, conducted August 30 to September 3, shows a more competitive race than several other polls of Wisconsin conducted after the Republican National Convention and the Kenosha, Wis., riots. In every other Wisconsin survey over the past two weeks, support for Biden has hit or topped 50 percent.

The Marquette poll shows that Trump gets solid marks on his handling of the economy — 52 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove — but he continues to get poor marks on his handling of the coronavirus (41 percent approve/56 percent disapprove) and his response to this summer’s protests (36 percent approve/54 percent disapprove).

Overall, 44 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of the president’s job performance and 54 percent disapprove.

