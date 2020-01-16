The Corner

Marquette Poll: Trump Approval Rating Ticks Up to New High of 48 Percent in Wisconsin

President Trump gives a thumbs up at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Ariz., August 22, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A new Marquette University Law School poll shows Donald Trump with the highest job-approval rating among Wisconsin voters since his presidency began: 48 percent of voters in the state approve of his job performance, while 49 percent disapprove.

Marquette’s pollster Charles Franklin tells National Review in an email that Trump’s net approval rating of -1 is a couple points better than his previous best net-approval rating of -3, which he achieved in two previous Marquette polls (one conducted just before the 2018 elections and another in December 2019). In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin 47.2 percent to 46.5 percent. 

The new Marquette survey shows that Joe Biden would be the strongest Democrat to face Trump in a general election match-up: Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 45 percent, while Bernie Sanders leads Trump by one point (47 percent to 46 percent), Elizabeth Warren trails Trump by three points (45 percent to 48 percent), and Pete Buttigieg trails Trump by two points (44 percent to 46 percent).

What explains Trump’s job-approval rating ticking upward in Wisconsin?

The latest survey was conducted January 8 through 12, following the killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani, but the Marquette poll showed that only 44 percent of Wisconsin voters agreed with the statement “It’s about time that the U.S. struck back against Iran,” while 51 percent disagreed.

Asked about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, 44 percent of Wisconsin voters “say the Senate should convict Trump and remove him from office, while 49 percent say the Senate should acquit him of the charges. Six percent say they don’t know.”

Positive economic news may be the best explanation for Trump’s improved standing in Wisconsin: While 44 percent of the state’s voters say the economy has gotten better in the last year, only 21 percent say it’s gotten worse.

Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Elections

Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Elections

The Democrats Have Had This Primary Before

As of this writing, the Democratic presidential contest looks very fluid, with four candidates bunched up in Iowa and New Hampshire. But the sudden relevance of foreign policy, thanks to the confrontation with Iran, has made it look more and more like a two-person race between Joe Biden and Bernie ... Read More
Elections

