Marriage and Politics

Local police in Texas said over the weekend that the vehicle of a Joe Biden staffer may be "at fault" in a minor collision that occurred during an incident where Trump supporters in trucks surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus.
The incident occurred on I-35 in Hays County and involved a Biden staffer's ...
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . .
Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords
Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ...
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.”
"The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election," Pelosi said during an Election Day news conference with the chairwoman of ...
Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has faced a number of tragedies in his personal life. But if he wins the presidency today, he will have been the luckiest politician in American history.
1972: Biden only wins his first Senate race Delaware after Richard Nixon misguidedly convinces incumbent J. ...
More evidence that the Supreme Court has set itself up for some very contentious post-election rulings, at least if the race turns out to be close.
As our Mairead McArdle reports, a federal judge in Houston has turned down a request by a conservative activist and three individuals (the latter are Republican ...
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education.
The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ...
With a fair dose of humility — I pedantically explained to my grandmother that Trump could not win on Election Night 2016 despite her insistence otherwise, and she foresees a Trump landslide this time around — I submit these predictions for Tuesday.
Joe Biden will become president-elect with a six-point ...
Republican senator David Perdue has a slight lead against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, according to a new poll from WSB-TV/Landmark Communications.
The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the state on November 1 and found that 49 percent said they’ll support Perdue compared with just under 47 percent for ...
