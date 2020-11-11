The Corner

Politics & Policy

Massachusetts May Legalize Abortion Through Entire Pregnancy

By
Protesters pass the Massachusetts State House as they protest the death of George Floyd in Boston, Mass., June 3, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Massachusetts Legislature may vote next week to expand the right to abortion through an entire pregnancy, a measure to be placed in a budget bill.

If passed, the bill will permit post-24-week abortions to protect the life and health of the mother, and if the fetus has a serious disabling or terminal condition. But notice that virtually anything and everything can qualify for a legal post-24-week termination, including psychological, familial, and emotional factors. From the “Roe Act”–Bill S 1209 (my emphasis):

Section 12L. The Commonwealth shall not interfere with a person’s personal decision and ability to prevent, commence, terminate, or continue their own pregnancy consistent with this chapter. The Commonwealth shall not restrict the use of medically appropriate methods of abortion or the manner in which medically appropriate abortion is provided.

Section 12M. A physician, acting within their lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion when, according to the physician’s best medical judgment, the patient is within twenty-four weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, as defined in section 12K of this chapter.

A physician, acting within their lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion when, according to the physician’s best medical judgment based on the facts of the patient’s case, the patient is beyond twenty-four weeks from the commencement of pregnancy and the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal fetal anomalies, or where the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus. Medical judgment may be exercised in the light of all factors—physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the person’s age—relevant to the well-being of the patient.

In other words, abortion for any reason at all.

This bill is akin to the radical bills passed earlier this year in New York and Vermont. No limits of any kind.

By the way, notice the deployment of the term “person” instead of woman or female. After all, as we are all now told, men and boys can give birth too.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More