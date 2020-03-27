Massie’s Mistake

The Corner

In the normal course of things, of course Congress should hold a roll-call vote on a $2-trillion bill. But this isn’t the normal course of things. Insisting on a vote has, I think, only downside. It forces congressmen to travel at a time when we should all be staying home as much as possible. It delays relief. And it doesn’t put anyone on record who wasn’t already. To the extent there’s a good impulse beneath Thomas Massie’s stand, what it suggests is that Congress needs to allow for remote voting in exceptional circumstances.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

