Math and Romance Meet

Whimsical and profound are perhaps its best descriptors, and its cleverness will make you laugh out loud. I’m referring to Norton Juster’s 1963 book, The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics. Juster is also the author of another wonderful book, The Phantom Tollbooth, which, if you’ve never read it, deserves a spot on your list. (Yes, there is a 1970 movie of Phantom Tollbooth, but nothing can truly create those characters like your own imagination.)

Back to The Dot and the Line, though. The book was picked up by the inestimable Chuck Jones — of Bugs Bunny/Looney Toons fame — and he turned it into an animated short film. Narrated by English actor Robert Morley, the quirky story won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1965 and still charms viewers today. Simple, funny, and straightforward, this little short will delight you and maybe even give you a better appreciation for those concepts our math teachers tried so hard to make us remember.

Sarah Schutte is the podcast manager for National Review and an associate editor for National Review magazine. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she is a children's literature aficionado and Mendelssohn 4 enthusiast.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
The New Electoral Map

By
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ... Read More
Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
The Final Act

By
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
