The Corner

Health Care

Maybe a Vaccine Effort Could Create a Way to Prevent Pneumonia?

By
Scientists are seen working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, in Keele, England, April 30, 2020. (Carl Recine/Reuters)

In today’s Morning Jolt, while summarizing a list of bad news, I noted that “the Oxford vaccine effort is not as promising as initial reports indicated.”

A reader points out that the results of the trials in monkeys could still yield a treatment that would mitigate the effects of the virus, if not cure it: “On autopsy, the researchers found the virus in the vaccinated monkeys’ lungs. On the upside, none of the vaccinated monkeys displayed pneumonia which suggests that, while not stopping the virus, it may be partially protective.”

Comments

Pneumonia, or inflammation of the air sacs in the lungs in response to an infection, is one of the biggest ways the virus is killing people. Emergency room doctor Richard Levitan wrote in the New York Times last month:

Pneumonia caused by the coronavirus has had a stunning impact on the city’s hospital system. . . . During my recent time at Bellevue, though, almost all the E.R. patients had Covid pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs in which the air sacs fill with fluid or pus. Normally, patients develop chest discomfort, pain with breathing and other breathing problems. But when Covid pneumonia first strikes, patients don’t feel short of breath, even as their oxygen levels fall. And by the time they do, they have alarmingly low oxygen levels and moderate-to-severe pneumonia (as seen on chest X-rays). Normal oxygen saturation for most persons at sea level is 94 to 100 percent; Covid pneumonia patients I saw had oxygen saturations as low as 50 percent.

If Oxford researchers can develop a way to prevent a coronavirus infection from turning into pneumonia, their efforts will save a lot of lives — even if they don’t develop the vaccine they hoped and initially thought they might have.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More