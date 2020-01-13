Maybe Soleimani Wasn’t Universally Loved, After All

In their abiding faith that the Soleimani killing had to be a disaster, the media played along with the regime’s show of mourning, and some commentators even talked as if Soleimani was a beloved national and national icon, like the Beatles and Winston Churchill rolled into one. It turns out that not all Iranians admired the terror mastermind, and his killing combined with the accidental downing of the jet airliner unleashed anti-regime protests over the weekend. Jim mentioned this in the Jolt today, but the scenes of Iranian students jeering people for stepping on American and Israeli flags are extraordinary:

