Maybe This Cycle Will Force a Change in Which States Vote First in the Primaries

By
From left: Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and activist Tom Steyer on stage during the Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif., December 19, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Julian Castro is departing the presidential race, Cory Booker may not be far behind, and as I write on the home page today, Andrew Yang is going to have a hell of a time hitting 15 percent and winning a delegate in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina. If you think there’s grumbling about the Democratic debate stage being all white except for Yang right now, just wait. There’s a good chance that two months from now, every delegate in the first four contests will have gone to one of four white candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Pete Buttigieg. (Alexandra’s right, this is a four-candidate race.)

This might just be enough to spur some serious talk of changing the order of primary states — if not for insufficient ethnic diversity in those first four states, then out of the general sense that 46 other states would like a turn going earlier. But as far as it goes, those first four are lacking some features found in many other parts of the country. As Castro observed, “I’ve gotten asked more about ethanol in Iowa than I ever have about mass transit or transportation.”

According to the U.S. census, Iowa’s population is 90.7 percent white and New Hampshire’s is 93 percent. According to the U.S. Census, 74 percent of Nevadans identify as white and 29 percent of Nevada residents identify as Latino or Hispanic — obviously, there’s some overlap. South Carolina is 68 percent white and 27 percent identify as African American.

Notice Asian Americans are an exceptionally small percentage of these early states, just 2.7 percent in Iowa, 3 percent in New Hampshire, 8.7 percent in Nevada, and 1.8 percent in South Carolina. The 2010 Census showed almost three quarters of all Asian Americans live in California, New York, Texas, New Jersey, Hawaii, Illinois, Washington, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Also note that these first four states also don’t have any big cities besides Las Vegas, which is a pretty unique city by any measure. According to the 2018 Census estimates, the biggest city in Iowa is Des Moines with a population of 216,853, the biggest city in New Hampshire is Manchester with 112,525, and in South Carolina, the two biggest cities are Charleston (136,208) and Columbia (133,451). Recall the scoffing of the relatively small size of South Bend, with an estimated population of 101,860.

No state is going to be a perfect microcosm of the country, and obviously there are some places in the United States that are fine with these four states always going first. (Those places are called, “Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.”) Voters in 46 states have complained about this for decades, but the coming “whiteout” in the 2020 primaries might spur the Democratic party to seriously consider a plan to shake up the traditional schedule — and who knows: If the Democrats can do it, maybe the Republican party will change its schedule in 2024 as well.

NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
