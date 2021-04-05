Maybe We’re Auctioning Off Unused Masks to Pay for the Other Masks We’re Going to Buy

President Biden replaces his mask after speaking at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Remember the Biden administration’s plan to send “more than 25 million masks to over 1,300 Community Health Centers across the country as well as 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens ”?

Over on an auction site for government surplus, the government is auctioning off a pallet of more than 43,000 unused KN95 Protective Masks, and separately another 20,000 Disposable Protective Masks.

Before the federal government makes a big new purchase, does anyone ever check to see if they have any unused extras lying around?