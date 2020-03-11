Mayhem and Moonlight

The Corner

My Impromptus today is a typical mixture of dark and light. Dark? Well, genocidal dictators, murderous crown princes — that sort of thing. Light? Well, a statement from LeBron James. And speaking of King James: quotations from the KJV, that rock.

In Monday’s Impromptus, I published the following letter:

Dear Jay,

Gas Station TV gives you news video at the pump. Also a word of the day. Yesterday’s was “sockdolager.” I had forgotten the word even existed. I don’t recall ever using it.

Should be seeing a resurgence in usage any day now.

Right! According to one dictionary, a sockdolager is “something that settles a matter: a decisive blow or answer.” It is also “something outstanding or exceptional.”

When Monday’s column was published, readers wrote in to tell me two things. I’ll start with the unpleasant thing.

“Don’t know the manners of good society, eh? Well, I guess I know enough to turn you inside out, old gal — you sockdologizing old man-trap!” That is the line from Our American Cousin that was Booth’s cue, so to speak, to strike. Apparently, he did so during the laughter.

The other thing? “Sockdolager” is the name given to an especially fearsome rapids of the Colorado River — in the Grand Canyon.

Speaking of nature: Our Molly Powell takes the most beautiful, interesting photos at her home in New Hampshire. This one — the one published below — she took last month, on the first night of February’s full moon. A prizewinner, for sure. Look at that maple, look at that silhouette. Stunning.

