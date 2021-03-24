Mayorkas Is Lying

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

I have a piece up about Alejandro Mayorkas and others denying the border crisis or trying to deflect blame for it.

I think it’s worth focusing in a bit more on what Mayorkas has been saying about how the Trump administration handled minors under Title 42, since it’s completely wrong.

A very good Washington Post report explains:

On Sunday, Mayorkas told NBC News that the Biden administration “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children whom I saw over the last two weeks. We just won’t do that. That’s not who we are.” During the Trump administration, most Central American minors were flown to their home countries, as Mexico would not allow the return of non-Mexican minors.

Surely Mayorkas knows this, but he’s out there deliberating creating a false impression to cover for the Biden administration’s failure at the border.