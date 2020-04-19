McCarthy Report Roundup

In this week’s episode of our NR podcast, The McCarthy Report, Rich and I took a look at the epic collapse of the media-Democrat political narrative of Trump-Russia collusion, brought into sharp relief by new disclosures of footnotes that had been redacted from DOJ inspector-general Michael Horowitz’s damning report on FISA abuse in the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, launched by the FBI and the Obama Justice Department in 2016.

We discuss what’s really happening: The paper trail — unavailable until now because it has been classified and the intelligence bureaucracy has been fighting disclosure — is now increasingly viewable, and it’s vindicating those of us who argued that the Steele dossier was political hackery that was likely rife with Russian disinformation.

Rich and I also turn out attention, inevitably, to the latest coronavirus news. We discuss such issues as whether President Trump has the legal authority to cut off WHO funding; the recent legal victories for religious liberty over Draconian social-distancing enforcement; and the disturbing ways the books are being cooked on COVID-19 fatality statistics.

We hope you’ll tune in. As the podcast page details, you can subscribe to it on one of the streaming platforms, get each new broadcast automatically, and leave us a review — we’d love to get your feedback.