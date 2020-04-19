The Corner

Politics & Policy

McCarthy Report Roundup

By

In this week’s episode of our NR podcast, The McCarthy Report, Rich and I took a look at the epic collapse of the media-Democrat political narrative of Trump-Russia collusion, brought into sharp relief by new disclosures of footnotes that had been redacted from DOJ inspector-general Michael Horowitz’s damning report on FISA abuse in the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, launched by the FBI and the Obama Justice Department in 2016.

We discuss what’s really happening: The paper trail — unavailable until now because it has been classified and the intelligence bureaucracy has been fighting disclosure — is now increasingly viewable, and it’s vindicating those of us who argued that the Steele dossier was political hackery that was likely rife with Russian disinformation.

Rich and I also turn out attention, inevitably, to the latest coronavirus news. We discuss such issues as whether President Trump has the legal authority to cut off WHO funding; the recent legal victories for religious liberty over Draconian social-distancing enforcement; and the disturbing ways the books are being cooked on COVID-19 fatality statistics.

We hope you’ll tune in. As the podcast page details, you can subscribe to it on one of the streaming platforms, get each new broadcast automatically, and leave us a review — we’d love to get your feedback.

U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome to the Real Russia Scandal

By
Here’s what we know: The Obama administration opened an investigation into the Republican Party’s presidential campaign during a highly contested election predominantly using dubious evidence that was paid for by the Democratic Party -- and that likely included Russian disinformation. Catherine Herridge at ... Read More
NR PLUS World

WHO Chief Tedros Has Got to Go

By &
If the deadly and destructive made-in-China COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining, it is this: The strengths and weaknesses of particular leaders, governments, and institutions around the world have been exposed by the pandemic, thus providing an impetus for reform. The World Health Organization (WHO) has come ... Read More
