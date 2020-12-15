McConnell Congratulates Biden and Harris: ‘The Electoral College Has Spoken’

In remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to President Trump’s accomplishments during his term in office and congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the next president of the United States.

“As of this morning, our country officially has a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” McConnell said. “The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate; he’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

“I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris,” McConnell added. “Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice-president elect for the very first time.”