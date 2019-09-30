McConnell: Yes, the Senate Would Hold a Trial if Trump Is Impeached

There has been some speculation about whether Mitch McConnell might find a way to block a Senate vote on removing the president if the House impeaches him, but the Senate’s rules require the upper chamber to move to a trial following the House’s appointment of impeachment managers.

McConnell made clear today that the Senate would follow the rules: “I would have no choice but to take it up,” the Senate majority leader told CNBC. “How long you are on it is a different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”