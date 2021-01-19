McConnell: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’ and ‘Provoked by the President’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other Republican leaders hold a press conference in Washington, D.C., December 1, 2020. (Bill O'Leary/Reuters Pool)

During remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blamed President Trump and “other powerful people” for feeding lies about the election to the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6:

.@senatemajldr on the U.S. Capitol Attack: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/QIeviyHkl3 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr said in an interview yesterday that such lies were “the thing that precipitated the riots on the Hill.”

"That was the thing that precipitated the riots on the Hill" Former attorney general Bill Barr tells @RohitKachrooITV that questioning the legitimacy of the US presidential election 'precipitated' the Jan 6 US Capitol riots https://t.co/h3UKcRol1g pic.twitter.com/lrFRpP25yE — ITV News (@itvnews) January 18, 2021