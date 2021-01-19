The Corner

McConnell: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’ and ‘Provoked by the President’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other Republican leaders hold a press conference in Washington, D.C., December 1, 2020. (Bill O'Leary/Reuters Pool)

During remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blamed President Trump and “other powerful people” for feeding lies about the election to the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6:

Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr said in an interview yesterday that such lies were “the thing that precipitated the riots on the Hill.”

