McGrath on Kavanaugh: A Timeline

John McCormack has mentioned the flip-flop the Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate performed yesterday, but it’s worth laying out her evolution in one place.

July 10, 2018:

I echo so many of the concerns that others have articulated over the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. He has shown himself to be against women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, consumer protections, and will be among the most partisan people ever considered for the Court. . . .

September 27, 2018:

Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have said that they are 100% telling the truth. One has called for the FBI to question additional witnesses — especially Mark Judge who Dr. Ford claims was in the room during the assault — one has not. That really stands out for me, not to mention the vast disparity in their temperaments and demeanors while testifying. Dr. Ford’s testimony was quite compelling. My hope is that Senators Collins, Murkowski and Flake insist on additional FBI questioning or they vote against confirmation. . . .

Yesterday, some time before 4 pm (Eastern):

You know, I think that with Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him.

Yesterday, 7:30 pm (Eastern):

I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no.

I will post updates if she changes her position again.