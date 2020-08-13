The Corner

Media Ignore Kamala Harris’s Lies

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage before the start of the second night of the second 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Mich., July 31, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

If democracy dies in darkness, what happens when no one even bothers to get out the flashlight? I just plowed through thousands of words of coverage in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN and found no effort whatsoever to flag the multiple lies told by Kamala Harris in her debut as the veep pick. (Quick: is the following the headline of a Democratic Party press release or a neutral news report: “Biden and Harris Pledge a Strong Challenge to Trump and a Path Out of Crisis.” Answer: It’s the Times.)

Amid headlines such as “Colbert: Kamala Harris delivered a ‘zinger’ on Trump” (CNN) and “In Kamala Harris, a Choice at Once Safe and Energizing” (the Times) and “’A trailblazer’: Indian Americans react with joy, pride to Harris’s VP nod” (WaPo) and “Tucker Carlson’s mangling of Kamala Harris’s name was all about disrespect” (WaPo, a few hours before Joe Biden mangled her name in the same way), there was no space to compare Harris’s various claims to reality. Some reports quoted her lies without mentioning that they were demonstrably and indisputably false, such as Harris’s claim that the virus “has hit America worse than any other advanced nation.”

The Paper of Record did find room, however, to report breathlessly that one of President’s Trump’s sons, Eric, liked a tweet, that was later deleted, that referred to Harris as “whorendous.” CNN did an entire story on this matter.

Hey, guardians of truth: Is calling out lies, distortions, false statements, and misleading claims still a duty when reporting on Democrats? In a Biden–Harris administration, will the policy be to quote approvingly every false thing these people say without comment? Because it kind of looks that way.

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More
U.S.

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
Elections

Republicans and Race, Redux

By
In 2020, the Republican Party has a bad reputation on race, not entirely undeserved, and the thing to understand about the upcoming elections is this: As a matter of pure cynical political calculation, the Republican Party’s problem isn’t that its bad reputation on race costs it the support among black voters ... Read More
