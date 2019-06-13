Amazing but Typical 

The Corner

You might have seen this headline the last 24 hours or so:

“Trump administration to send migrant children to Army base once used as Japanese internment camp”

That sounds terrible. Then, you read the story, and you find this:

The Health and Human Services Department (HHS), which operates the Office of Refugee Resettlement, said it was activating facilities at Fort Sill Army Base near Lawton, Okla., as a temporary emergency shelter for children detained at the border.

The site also was used as a shelter in 2014 under the Obama administration.

