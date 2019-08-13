The Corner

Politics & Policy

It’s Like They’re Not Even Trying

By

Slate is having a hard time deciding whether that jackass in Missouri was carrying an AR-style rifle or a Kalashnikov — the headline says one thing, the story says another. Exhibit No. 3,454,992 in the case that the people in the media who write about firearms don’t know anything about them.

Also, a question for those who know such things: The stories say he was wearing body armor. But that isn’t obvious from the pictures. He’s wearing a vest with a bunch of pockets and webbing and such — full on Circle-K commando gear — but I can’t tell whether he’s actually wearing body armor. (Body armor doesn’t come up very often if you’re hunting quail, unless you’re hunting with Dick Cheney.) Anybody know for sure?

Comments

Beyond that . . .

In Texas, we have the somewhat ironically named 30-06 law, which is a subset of trespassing law that allows places such as Walmart (or any other privately owned place) to forbid the carry of firearms on their premises if they choose. That seems to me the right way to play things. But the people of Missouri have their own legislature, and their own priorities.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie

By
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
Culture

Pro-Trump Movie Cancelled, Thanks to Trump

By
The producer Jason Blum, recycling his own The Purge films, in which ultra-white country-club jerks backed by Tea-party-type evangelicals go on killing sprees to hunt down struggling Americans and people of color, has given the formula a little tweak. In his new film, originally entitled “Red State vs. Blue ... Read More
Economy & Business

Job Security Is Not Coming Back

By
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More