Medical Progress and Its Enemies

An editorial in the New York Times gives this glib advice:

Slow down on drug and device approvals. The F.D.A. has made several compromises in recent years — such as accepting “real world” or “surrogate” evidence in lieu of traditional clinical trial data — that have enabled increasingly dubious medical products to seep into the marketplace. Dr. Hahn ought to take a fresh look at some of these shifting standards and commit to abandoning the ones that don’t work. That will almost certainly mean that the approval process slows down — and that’s O.K.

Good to know that there are no costs to keeping new treatments off the market, or at least none worth pausing to think about.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

