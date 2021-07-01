Meghan McCain Often Did What Political Media Wouldn’t

Meghan McCain is leaving The View.

I assume most readers of publications such as National Review aren’t really fans of the daytime-television show. And, I assume, that a not insignificant number of Republicans aren’t fans of McCain because of her sharp criticism of Donald Trump.

Yet I think it’s fair to say that McCain was probably one of the most consequential conservatives in media over the past four years. For one thing, The View captures a larger audience than any cable-news show in the country. It is watched by millions of Americans who are otherwise subjected to a nearly uninterrupted barrage of …