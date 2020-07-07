Megxit Pains

Well, they’re back: our favorite celebrity couple who promised in January to take a “progressive new role” in the British royal family (by moving to Los Angeles and developing a woke supremacy complex). On July 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on a virtual anti-racist conference via the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to discuss the themes and ideas of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harry said:

When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it’s there and it stays there because someone somewhere is benefiting from it. . . We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been brought up and educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, you need to acknowledge it. You need to do the work to be able to become more aware.

Meghan said:

We have to, in this moment in time, say, we’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place, as your pointing out, where a high tide raises all ships. . . Discomfort [is] like growing pains. Growing pains are painful. This process is painful and it has been for a long time but through that immense pain, what we can have tremendous faith in is knowing that there will be growth and that’s what we’re seeing happen every single day, with all of you out there campaigning, fighting the right fight, being on the right side of history and ensuring that we can get closer to seeing this truly as our past and not something that we have to revisit again and again and again.

But what “work” is it that Harry and Meghan imagine they are doing? How is spouting simplistic and ahistorical cliches helping us to “grow” or to be “on the right side of history”? As a matter of fact, the couple no longer lives in the Commonwealth. Having signed with one of the highest-profile speaking agencies in the United States, they could (according to some reports) be paid up to $1 million per virtue-signaling speech. Harry said that racial division continues because “someone somewhere” benefits from it. Now who could that be, I wonder?